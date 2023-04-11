Saolta Hospital group paid out €324m in compensation since 2013

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed the Saolta Hospital Group has paid out €324m to patients in compensation over the past 10 years.

Last year saw the highest amount paid out by the group, with some €76m awarded in compensation.

The Saolta Hospital Group includes UHG, Merlin Park, and Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe – as well as Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny University Hospitals.

And since 2013, it’s paid out around €324m in compensation to patients who suffered adverse incidents or medical negligence.

The figures have been provided to Aontú Party representative in Tuam, Luke Silke.

That’s triple what was paid out in 2021, and almost seven times more than the figure for 2013.

It’s argued the figures underpin the urgent need for investment – with under-resourced and over-worked healthcare staff far more likely to make mistakes.