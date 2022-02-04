Penneys set for expansion into former New Look unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Low cost fashion retailer Penneys has confirmed it is to expand into the former New Look unit at Eyre Square Shopping Centre.

New Look closed the city centre store earlier this week after 15 years in business.

The popular chain still has a location at Gateway Retail Park in Knocknacarra.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Primark says it is currently in the planning process for its €20m expansion, which will involve the New Look unit.

It adds it is excited to bring a bigger and better Penneys to the heart of Galway city.

