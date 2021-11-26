Primark to invest €20m in flagship Pennys store in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Primark is to invest €20m in its flagship Pennys store in Galway City.

It’s part of €250m capital investment plan for Ireland over the next 10 years.

The plan will create 700 jobs over the next decade and increase the firms retail presence in Ireland by 20 percent.

The investment in Galway will see a major revamp carried out at the flagship branch at Eyre Square Shopping Centre.

The transformation will increase the retail space by over 50 percent across multiple floors and will see escalators installed and a new shopfront created.

It’s earmarked for completion in Spring 2023.

A planning application has been lodged with Galway City Council with a decision expected next month.