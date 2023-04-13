New figures show burglaries across Galway down by almost 10%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show that the number of burglaries across Galway have dropped by 8 percent.

Statistics from the CSO reveal that’s far better than the national average, which stands at a 10 percent increase for last year.

The counties with the biggest increases were Meath at 34 percent, Mayo at 33 percent, and Kerry 28 percent.

The biggest drops in burglaries last year were Sligo and Leitrim at 18 percent, Cork North at 14 percent, and Galway at 8 percent.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Marguerite Cotter of Phonewatch says it’s disappointing that overall, burglaries are up by 10 percent.

The report can be found online at phonewatch.ie.