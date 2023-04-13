Large crowd expected for reposal of Kirsty Bohan this evening in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A large crowd is expected in Headford this afternoon for the reposal of teenager Kirsty Bohan.

The 14 year old died when the car she was in hit a tree in the early hours of Monday morning.

Kirsty is reposing at Ryders Funeral Home today from 4pm until 7pm.

Her funeral mass will take place at midday tomorrow in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana, with burial afterwards in Donaghpatrick Cemetery,.

The crash on Monday also claimed the life of 14 year old Lukas Joyce, while two other teenagers were also seriously injured.

Lukas will repose at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow afternoon from 3pm until 6pm.

His funeral will take place on Saturday at midday in St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown, with burial afterwards in Annaghdown Cemetery.

Thousands of message of condolences have been posted online for both teens, following Monday’s tragedy that will leave a permanent mark on the community in Headford.