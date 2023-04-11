Junior Transport Minister says death of two teenagers in road crash outside Headford has ‘shocked the nation’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Transport Minister says the death of two teenagers in a road traffic collision just outside Headford yesterday has shocked the nation.

14 year olds Kirsty Bohan and Lucas Joyce, from the Headford and Annaghdown areas, died after the car they were in hit a tree at 5:45AM yesterday morning.

The single vehicle collision happened on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the girl later died at University Hospital Galway.

Two other teenagers, a 13 year old boy and 14 year old girl, are still being treated for ‘serious’ injuries at UHG.

The Garda investigation will centre on how the four friends came to be in the car.

Junior Minister Jack Chambers says the tragedy has shocked the country.