Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is to introduce regulations to double fixed charges related to key road traffic offences.

It comes as five people were killed on Irish roads over the weekend, bringing the total number of lives lost this year to 94.

It also comes on the day that 61 new camera safety zones have gone live across the country, with 2 more in Galway (more information here).

Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton outlines which offences will be impacted: