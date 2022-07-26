Two new speed cameras go live in Galway today

Galway Bay fm news – Two new speed cameras go live in Galway this morning, one in Ballinasloe with the other in Kilkerrin.

61 new safety camera zones have been added across Ireland, as Gardai and the Road Safety Authority encourage drivers to lower their speed.

According to GPS coordinates available on the Garda website, one has been placed on the Creagh road, Kilgarve, Ballinasloe.

While another is to go on the R364 at Carrowtober West in Kilkerrin.

The camera zones can be found on the Garda website.

Galway is one of 23 counties who now have new zones, with the majority on regional and national routes.

It comes after 5 people were killed on Irish roads over the weekend, bringing the total number of those who died in traffic accidents this year to 94.