Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Friday 13th May 2022

On the show today,

Consumers are being warned that the inflation rate is set to keep rising in the coming months. So what will the latest warnings mean for your pocket and is there anything you can do now to minimise the impact?

Is there a case for a greenway from Athenry to Milltown? Deputies Eamon O’ Cuiv, Ciaran Cannon and a Milltown listener debate the issue.

With many of us deciding to get back on a plane this year, how do you decide on your holiday destination? We’ve got some interesting tips and Bloodbikes West- The Service You Don’t Know About Until You Need It.