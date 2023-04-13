Galway public affected by housing crisis urged to attend online “Town Hall” meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anyone in Galway affected by the housing crisis is being urged to attend a virtual town hall meeting tonight.

The event is organised by Uplift in association with Féile Housing, to discuss how the crisis is impacting on the Galway West area.

Among the speakers this evening will be housing expert, Professor Rory Hearne.

The public meeting takes place online at 7pm – and can be accessed through this link.

Aoife Welby of Féile Housing is encouraging the public to have their say.