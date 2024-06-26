Galway Bay FM

26 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway International Arts Festival Box Office opens this morning

Share story:
Galway International Arts Festival Box Office opens this morning

The box office for the Galway International Arts Festival will open later this morning (10AM)

Staff will be on hand at the Eyre Square box office to help people book tickets and learn more about the events and exhibitions taking place.

The box office will be open weekdays from 10AM-5PM, and from July 8th, it’ll also open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Events across multiple arts genres will run from July 15th to 28th this year, with seven world premieres taking place.

It hosts a packed programme of theatre, circus, music, visual art, street art, comedy, and spectacle.

This year’s festival sees the return of the Festival Garden along with the Big Top featuring acts such as Saw Doctors, Annie Mac, Gavin James and Jess Glynne.

While Druid, Enda Walsh and Samuel Beckett are some of the big names involved in the theatre offering.

Tickets can also be bought online at giaf.ie

Share story:

University of Galway SU calls for ban of mandatory 51-week student leases

University of Galway’s Students’ Union is calling on the government to ban mandatory 51-week student leases. The academic calendar runs for ap...

Rejuvenation of Headford Art Installation begins today

A rejuvenation of the ‘Lace Matrix’, display in Headford town will begin today. The permanent art display, which celebrates Headford’s rich history ...

Councillor Peter Feeney elected Cathaoirleach of Athenry/Oranmore district

Councillor Peter Feeney has been elected as Cathoirleach of the Athenry/Oranmore district. The experienced Fine Gael veteran – and former Mayor R...

Report shows community places huge value on 'out of hours' mental health café in Newcastle

A new report has highlighted how the community places “high value” on Ireland’s first ‘out of hours’ mental health café in ...