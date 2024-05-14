Galway Bay FM

14 May 2024

2024 Galway International Arts Festival officially launched in city

A huge buzz filled the Dean Hotel in the city today for the official launch of the 2024 Galway International Arts Festival.

The festival will run from July 15th to 28th this year, and tickets for events go on sale tomorrow at 10AM.

It hosts a packed programme of theatre, circus, music, visual art, street art, comedy, and spectacle, including seven world premieres.

This year’s festival sees the return of the Festival Garden along with the Big Top featuring acts such as Saw Doctors, Annie Mac, Gavin James and Jess Glynne.

While Druid, Enda Walsh and Samuel Beckett are some of the big names involved in the theatre offering.

Artistic Director Paul Fahy says there really is something for everyone in what he considers is one of the most ambitious programmes yet.

Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Chloe Nolan attended the launch today, and asked people what they are most looking forward to:

 

