Galway Bay FM

15 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March

Share story:
Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March

A new report has revealed that Galway City Centre and its Suburbs had no HAP properties available to rent in any household category last month.

The latest Simon Communities Locked out of the Market report found just 38 properties were available to rent in Ireland in March of this year.

However that is an increase of three percent since last December.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director at the Simon Communities of Ireland says 15 thousand new homes are needed to meet the demand of people on HAP

Share story:

Start-ups in Galway rises by a quarter so far in 2024

The number of start-ups across Galway city and county has gone up by a quarter so far this year. Galway was one of the top counties for growth in new star...

180 books donated to six Galway schools through partnership between Enterprise Mobility and Children's Books Ireland

180 books have been donated to six Galway schools, through a partnership between Children’s Books Ireland and Enterprise Mobility. Now in its 3rd ye...

Survey to get underway in Letterfrack to assess need for pedestrian crossing

A survey is set to get underway in Letterfrack this summer, to assess the need for a pedestrian crossing in the village. At County Hall this week, enginee...

Claims new data shows Galway facing disproportionate impacts of housing crisis

It’s being claimed that Galway is facing a disproportionate share of the impacts of the housing crisis. The MyHome.ie study reveals a 6.5 per cent i...