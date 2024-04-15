Galway Bay FM

15 April 2024

Oranmore’s Fergal Landy running for both local and European elections for Labour party

Oranmore’s Fergal Landy running for both local and European elections for Labour party

The Oranmore based CEO of the Family Resource Centre National Forum will run for both the local and European elections in June.

Fergal Landy was chosen to go forward for the Midlands North West constituency at the Labour party’s selection convention in the Clayton Hotel over the weekend.

The County Clare native father of three is also running for election to Galway County Council in the Athenry-Oranmore local electoral area.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Fergal Landy says at both local and European level, he will prioritise rural issues:

