Galway Bay FM

15 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Clifden District Hospital not expected to re-open before May

Share story:
Clifden District Hospital not expected to re-open before May

It’s expected that Clifden District Hospital will remain closed for at least the next month.

Councillor Eileen Mannion has received correspondence in relation to the hospital from Senior Management within the HSE.

The hospital temporarily closed at the end of February due to a lack of agency staff and the difficulty recruiting nurses.

Fine Gael Councillor Mannion says the situation is very unfair on the community, and is calling on the HSE to prioritise its reopening:

Share story:

Public info meeting in Galway city tonight on housing grants and supports

A public information meeting on housing grants and supports is being held in Galway city tonight. An expert panel will be on hand to talk through mortgage...

Call for slipway onto Moycullen Bypass to remove last of heavy goods vehicles from village

There’s a call for a slipway onto the Moycullen Bypass to remove the last of the heavy goods vehicles passing through the village. The issue was rai...

Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March

A new report has revealed that Galway City Centre and its Suburbs had no HAP properties available to rent in any household category last month. The latest...

Start-ups in Galway rise by a quarter so far in 2024

The number of start-ups across Galway city and county has gone up by a quarter so far this year. Galway was one of the top counties for growth in new star...