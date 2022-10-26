Claims Belfast more accessible from East Galway than Clifden due to traffic issues

GBFM Newsroom – On FYI last evening, you heard from Councillor Alastair McKinstry on why he believes the Galway City Ring Road isn’t needed.

Instead, he argued, the focus should be on rolling out a range of sustainable active and public transport solutions to remove cars and improve access.

But, fellow county councillor Declan Geraghty is dismissing that argument as nothing but “rubbish” – and says we need both, not one or the other.

It’s after An Bord Pleanala confirmed that permission for the ring road is to be overturned on environmental grounds.

Councillor Geraghty says he’d be quicker getting to Belfast from Williamstown, than he would be travelling to Clifden, due to chronic traffic.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin.