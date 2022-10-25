FYI Councillor criticical of “denial” over reasons behind Ring Road overturning of permission

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A county councillor says there’s a “denial” of the nature of the reason for the overturning of permission of the Galway City Ring Road.

It’s after An Bord Pleanala confirmed it failed to take into account the Government’s latest Climate Action Plan.

Green Party Councillor Alastair McKinstry says we urgently need to look at why that’s important, and consider the future we’re heading towards.

He argues a renewed focus in needed on proper active and public transport measures that can take cars off the road and make the city more accessible for all.