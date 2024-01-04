Galway Bay FM

4 January 2024

~1 minutes read

City council reports strong public engagement on Climate Action Plan

Share story:
City council reports strong public engagement on Climate Action Plan

Galway City Council is reporting a strong level of public engagement in relation to its first-ever Climate Action Plan

The plan sets out ambitious targets, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gases and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Members of the public have been submitting their views online, while in-person events have also provided opportunities for engagement.

Every local authority in the country is required to prepare a plan under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021.

The consultation period for the draft city plan ended on December 29th, with an extra 25 online submissions added to the previous 118 received during planning.

Community-based climate action information evenings were also well-attended in Westside, Knocknacarra and Renmore throughout September and October last.

Galway City Council is now reviewing submissions and revising the plan – city councillors will then have their say before the end of February.

Share story:

Calls for County Council to prioritise the development of Tuam Inner Relief Road

Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling on Galway County Council to prioritise the development of the Inner Relief Road for Tuam. The Independent TD says th...

Local MEP calls for tech grants to help older people live more independently

Government schemes to help older people live in their homes for longer are outdated and need a complete overhaul. That’s according to MEP for this r...

Minister Hildegarde Naughton reveals 10,000 STI testing kits are ordered every month

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton has revealed that 10-thousand free STI testing kits are being ordered every month from the HSE. 56 ...

Public invited to submit names for new Salmon Weir Bridge

Members of the public can now suggest names for the new Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Applications are being sought for its naming, and can be s...