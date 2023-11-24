Galway Bay FM

24 November 2023

Public invited to have their say on new Galway City Climate Action Plan

People are being invited to have their say on the new Galway City Council Draft Climate Action Plan

200 submissions from the public were taken into account when drafting the plan, which is the first ever for the city.

The plan sets out ambitious targets, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gases and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Submissions can be made from today until Friday December 29th by visiting GalwayCity.ie/Climate-Action-Plan

