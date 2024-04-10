Galway Bay FM

10 April 2024

City student accommodation provider reverses 30% fee hike following criticism

A Galway city private student accommodation provider has reversed its planned 30 percent fee hike.

Over a thousand students signed an online petition calling for Hubble Living, on Headford Road, to roll back on their fee increase.

Some students were facing a yearly rent increase of €2,500, which prompted the Students’ Union to set up the petition and contact local representatives.

The accommodation provider has now emailed residents saying that following ‘feedback’, it will not be proceeding with renovation works – which were linked to the fee hikes.

Students’ Union President Dean Kenny says while it’s good news, the bigger picture of student housing is still dire:

