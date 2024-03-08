SU petition to stop 30% rent hike by Galway city accommation provider gathers steam

A Students’ Union petition to stop ‘scandalous’ rent hikes by a private accommodation provider in Galway city is gathering steam.

Last week, it was revealed that Hubble Living on Headford Road is raising next year’s rents by €2,500 a year – a 30 percent increase on the previous year.

800 students have now signed a petition, calling for the private provider to reverse the rent hike which will affect over 500 students.

University of Galway SU President Dean Kenny spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin