Call for more investment in youth services across city to tackle youth gangs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a demand for more funding for outreach progammes and youth services across the city to help tackle the growing trend of “youth gangs”.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says in many communities, young people have nowhere to go in the afternoons or evenings.

It follows recent concerns over an alleged rise in “youth gangs”, after a man was attacked last week by several males at Raven’s Terrace, and seriously injured.

Councillor Cheevers says young people in local communities need to be consulted and given options.