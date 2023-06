Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for an inter-agency meeting to be held to discuss a number of issues at beaches across Connemara.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says there are problems regarding parking, littering and camping at beaches, especially at peak times.

She is calling on Galway County Council, National Parks and Wildlife Service and An Garda Siochana to come up with a plan to deal with these issues.

Cllr. Mannion outlines the main concerns she wants to see addressed: