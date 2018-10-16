Youth Olympics End For Emma Slevin And David Kitt

Emma Slevin finished fifth last night in the balance beam finals at the Youth Olympic Games with a score of 11.800. The Renmore Gymnastics Club fifteen-year-old surpassed all expectations to feature in four finals, before finishing in a fine fifth place in the beam tonight, on her last day of competition.

Emma will be returning home to a hero’s welcome this week but just after finishing last night’s final, she spoke to Heather Boyle

Golfers Lauren Crowley Walsh and David Kitt finished up Tied for 13th in the Mixed Team, with +6 in the Four-Ball Stroke Play, T5 in the Foursomes and a final T24 in the Cumulative Play.

Both players spoke to Heather after their final round