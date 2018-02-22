15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

University Hospital Galway

Young woman dies in hospital after emergency rescue in Salthill

By GBFM News
February 22, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young adult has died in hospital after an emergency rescue operation in Salthill early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Blackrock area of Salthill around 8a.m after a passerby saw a female in her teens entering the water.

The young woman was taken from Blackrock by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Gardaí are describing the incident as a tragedy.

Meanwhile, emergency services carried out another rescue operation in the city just before noon today.

A woman was seen entering the water between O’ Brien’s Bridge and Salmon Weir Bridge around 11.30.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment, but it’s understood she did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
