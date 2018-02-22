Young woman dies in hospital after emergency rescue in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young adult has died in hospital after an emergency rescue operation in Salthill early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Blackrock area of Salthill around 8a.m after a passerby saw a female in her teens entering the water.

The young woman was taken from Blackrock by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Gardaí are describing the incident as a tragedy.

Meanwhile, emergency services carried out another rescue operation in the city just before noon today.

A woman was seen entering the water between O’ Brien’s Bridge and Salmon Weir Bridge around 11.30.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment, but it’s understood she did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.