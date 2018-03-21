YOUNG WOMAN BRAVELY TALKS CANCER DIAGNOSIS AT 22

26-year-old Ania Sherlock was diagnosed with cervical cancer aged just 22.

Two months before her 23rd birthday doctors found a tumour the size of a tennis ball growing inside her. “No one thinks they’re ever going to be diagnosed with cancer in their 20s. I was one of those people. I was perfectly healthy, or so I thought,” said Ania.

Ania had aggressive treatment consisting of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy but thankfully has been in remission since September 2014. During her illness Ania used some of the Society’s support services. Services, such as the Cancer Nurseline 1800 200 700 and 13 Daffodil Centres benefit thousands of people, like Ania, every year.

Funds raised on Daffodil Day, which is proudly supported by Boots Ireland, allow the Society to continue to offer support to those who need it most. Funds also allow the Irish Cancer Society to invest in lifesaving cancer research, which is improving how cancer is diagnosed and treated.

Stephanie Powell, another brave survivor, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 after hoping that a persistent lump would go away. It didn’t. Stephanie had an aggressive form of cancer. She had the lump removed, six months of chemotherapy and a course of radiotherapy.

She said: “I’m so grateful to have survived cancer and see cancer research as hugely important in the fight against cancer. That’s why it’s vital to support Daffodil Day. Your support saves lives – like mine.”

By donating on March 23rd you too can help make a difference to the lives of the 40,000 people in Ireland who will hear the words ‘You have cancer’ this year.

Buy a daffodil on the day, donate here or text ‘Daff’ to 50300 to donate €4. Text costs €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.60.

Service Provider: LIKECHARITY.

Helpline: 076 6805278