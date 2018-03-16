15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Young man killed in crash near Williamstown

By GBFM News
March 16, 2018

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young man has been killed in a crash near Williamstown overnight.

The single car crash happened around 2a.m on the R360 Castlerea Road about half a mile from Williamstown.

 

Emergency services attended the scene and the Williamstown to Castlerea road has been closed off for a garda forensic collision investigation.

The body of the 19-year old was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are advising motorists that diversions are in place as the road will remain closed for the next few hours.

They’re appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on that stretch of road outside Williamstown around 2 this morning to contact Tuam garda station on 093 70 840.

