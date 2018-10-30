Young man injured in Inverin incident transferred to Beaumont Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A young man who was seriously injured in an incident involving a minibus in Connemara over the bank holiday weekend is now being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

It’s understood the 20 year old Inverin man who sustained head injuries during the incident at Tully around 11p.m on Sunday.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he is in a serious condition.

