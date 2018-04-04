X-ray and ultrasound services to be available shortly at Tuam primary care centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – X-ray and ultrasound services are expected to be up and running at Tuam’s new primary care centre by the end of summer.

The HSE has issued an update on the facilities at Regional Health Forum level, following a query from forum chair and Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade.

The Department of Health previously allocated 700 thousand euro to the centre for the provision of the services.

Chief HSE officer Tony Canavan says the procurement of equipment and recruitment of staff is underway and the services should be up and running by the second half of the year.