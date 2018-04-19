15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

World Snooker Championship Draw Announced

By Sport GBFM
April 19, 2018

Time posted: 12:20 pm

The draw has been made for the first round of the World Snooker Championship that will get underway at the Crucible in Sheffield on Saturday. Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen will face Liam Highfield in the first round while Mark Selby will begin the defence of his World Championship title against Joe Perry on Day One at The Crucible.  Ronnie O’Sullivan has been drawn to face Stephen Maguire in a mouth-watering clash.

The Draw in full for the first round of the Betfred World Championship is as follows….

Mark Selby (1) v Joe Perry

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v Stephen Maguire

Ding Junhui (3) v Xiao Guodong

Judd Trump (4) v Chris Wakelin

John Higgins (5) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Barry Hawkins (6) v Stuart Carrington

Mark Williams (7) v Jimmy Robertson

Shaun Murphy (8) v Jamie Jones

Kyren Wilson (9) v Matthew Stevens

Neil Robertson (10) v Robert Milkins

Marco Fu (11) v Lyu Haotian

Stuart Bingham (12) v Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel (13) v Ricky Walden

Anthony McGill (14) v Ryan Day

Ali Carter (15) v Graeme Dott

Mark Allen (16) v Liam Highfield

April 19, 2018
Ballygar library service to be restored
April 19, 2018
City public meeting to address Galway’s ongoing health crisis

