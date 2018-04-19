World Snooker Championship Draw Announced

The draw has been made for the first round of the World Snooker Championship that will get underway at the Crucible in Sheffield on Saturday. Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen will face Liam Highfield in the first round while Mark Selby will begin the defence of his World Championship title against Joe Perry on Day One at The Crucible. Ronnie O’Sullivan has been drawn to face Stephen Maguire in a mouth-watering clash.
The Draw in full for the first round of the Betfred World Championship is as follows….
Mark Selby (1) v Joe Perry
Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v Stephen Maguire
Ding Junhui (3) v Xiao Guodong
Judd Trump (4) v Chris Wakelin
John Higgins (5) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Barry Hawkins (6) v Stuart Carrington
Mark Williams (7) v Jimmy Robertson
Shaun Murphy (8) v Jamie Jones
Kyren Wilson (9) v Matthew Stevens
Neil Robertson (10) v Robert Milkins
Marco Fu (11) v Lyu Haotian
Stuart Bingham (12) v Jack Lisowski
Luca Brecel (13) v Ricky Walden
Anthony McGill (14) v Ryan Day
Ali Carter (15) v Graeme Dott
Mark Allen (16) v Liam Highfield