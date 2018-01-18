15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

World meeting of Families Icon to arrive in Tuam tomorrow

January 18, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The specially commissioned icon of the World Meeting of Families is visiting parishes across Galway over the coming days.

The icon will arrive in the Archdiocese of Tuam tomorrow, before visiting centres of education across the county. (Friday 19/1)

 

Each venue will celebrate the icon with special liturgies for the parish and school communities in each area.

The tour begins at Tuam Cathedral at 1.30pm tomorrow, with a special liturgy for students at 2pm, and a ceremony of welcome by Archbishop Michael Neary at 7.30pm.

The icon will then leave Tuam on Sunday evening for Athenry, before moving on to Glenamaddy on Monday evening.

It’ll then be in Carraroe on Wednesday before being brought to parishes across Mayo.

