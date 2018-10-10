15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

World leaders in medical trial methodology to speak at NUIG conference

By GBFM News
October 10, 2018

Time posted: 3:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A panel of some of the world’s leading experts in medical trial methodology is to speak at an NUI Galway conference tomorrow (11/10).

Trial methodology examines various areas including the best way to recruit participants in the trial, and the best way to comprehensively share results with the public.

The conference comes at a challenging time for researchers as the number and variety of treatments available is growing, increasing pressure on researchers to determine how they compare to current treatments.

These challenges will be discussed by a panel of professors from England, Scotland, and Canada who will share their expertise on trial methodology.

More at 4

