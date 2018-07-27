15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Works to get underway shortly at Kilmeen Cross

July 27, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped major road works at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea will get underway in the coming weeks

The works are now set to be carried out in two phases – the first will address a stretch of bumpy road surface from the Cross towards Portumna.

The second phase will involve road improvements along a kilometre of the N65 in the Loughrea direction – including realignment works at Kilmeen Cross itself.

The matter was raised at a recent meeting of the County Council, where an assurance was given that the project is a ‘top priority’ for the local authority.

You can hear more on this from Loughrea Councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher on FYI Galway from 5…

