Works to alleviate traffic congestion in Parkmore to begin on Monday

By GBFM News
February 9, 2018

Time posted: 2:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The next phase in a bid to alleviate traffic congestion at peak times at Parkmore will begin on Monday.

An additional traffic lane on the Parkmore West road approach to Parkmore Road roundabout will be provided.

The 330 metre long stretch will front the adjacent Medtronic and Merit facilities.

Galway City Council says it has conducted surveys which show that almost 40 per cent of traffic from Parkmore West turns left towards Tuam Road between 3p.m and 6p.m.

The new lane will require road widening, a new footpath and street lighting.

Galway West Independent T.D Noel Grealish says it will mean reduced exit times for traffic leaving Parkmore.

Work will begin on the new traffic lane in Parkmore next Monday during mid-term break and is expected to be finished by the end of the Easter break in April.

Deputy Grealish says another issue which has to be dealt with is the over intensification of business in Parkmore.

City council staff say they will try to minimise disruption to traffic flow in the Parkmore area for the duration of the works.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
