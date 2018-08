Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction work to upgrade the road near Kilmeen Cross on the N65 will get underway on Thursday.

The contract for the project has been awarded to Lagan Asphalt Limited.

The works will take place on the national road close to the junction with the R446 going east for 1.2 kilometres.

It’ll include planing out the existing road surface and resurfacing, road marking, drainage and traffic management and the work is expected to take two months to complete.