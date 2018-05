Galway Bay fm newsroom – A contractor has been selected to carry out re-surfacing work on the N84 Headford Road.

The works are due to begin on June 25th and the advance notice will be published prior to the work starting.

It’s expected the resurfacing of the N84 could take up to 3 months.

A contractor for the work has been selected and the contract is expected to be signed next week.

Local councillor James Charity will have more details on Galway Bay fm news at 2…