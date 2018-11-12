Work of Galway greyhound re-homers highlighted in celebration of the work of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust

The work of several prominent Galway volunteers has been recognised in a new campaign highlighting the work of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust.

‘Our People, Their Stories’ is reminding people that greyhounds make fantastic pets who transition from the track to the couch with ease.

Brigid Frank, based in Loughrea, Co. Galway, is a trustee of the IRGT and has “stuck with it” as she says for over 13 years. GAIN Animal Nutrition, who provide specialised feeds for greyhounds have come together with Brigid for the ‘GAIN Strolls to Homes’, with between 15 and 40 dogs now taking part in each stroll in Galway.

Brigid says: “I took part in my own strolls for years, I was involved in a number of St Patrick’s Day parades in Galway with greyhounds. It’s great to see the GAIN Strolls to Homes go from strength to strength since it first came about and we’re delighted to see the work highlighted by the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust’s campaign. I’ve re-homed a large number of greyhounds to Germany, Belgium and Italy over the years and I recently got back from Canada after re-homing greyhounds there. I also have ten of my own at home so my work is cut out!”

The IRGT has helped to rehome over 5,300 racing greyhounds since 2008, with 853 rehomed between January and October of this year. The Irish Greyhound Board contributed over €100,000 to the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust in 2017.

The main source of funding for the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust continues to come from greyhound racing owners, through a 2% deduction of all winning prize money which is then matched by the Irish Greyhound Board.

A further 58 greyhounds are on the IRGT’s rehoming list between now and the end of the year. These greyhounds will be rehomed as pets in homes in Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Italy, the Czech Republic and Belgium.

Additional information on the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust:

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT) [Registered Charity Number: CHY12127] was established by the IGB and is jointly funded together with greyhound owners to rehome greyhounds after retirement and in promoting greyhounds as domestic pets. Many retired greyhounds are also rehomed throughout Ireland, Europe and North America through charities supported by the IRGT.

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust now assists the following Irish Private Rehoming Agencies by providing financial assistance towards either their veterinary costs or their transportation costs:

PAWS, Co. Tipperary

EMOL Rescue, Co. Limerick

Clare Greyhound Project, Co. Clare

Clare Greyhound Sanctuary, Co. Clare

Great Hounds In Need, Co. Tipperary

HUG, Co. Kerry

All About Greyhounds, Belfast

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust continues to source additional rehoming opportunities in Ireland, Europe and U.S. to continue to increase the number of retired greyhounds which are rehomed.

