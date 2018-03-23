Women who died in Ballinasloe crash named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Station Road in Ballinasloe remains closed this afternoon following a collision which claimed the lives of two women last evening.

The local women, in their 50s, were walking near the train station when they were hit by a car involved in a collision just after 5.30p.m.

They have been named locally as school teacher, Maureen Dooley from Garbally Demense who worked at Marist College in Athlone and is survived by her husband and three children.

Her friend, Deirdre Kilmartin, who worked in a local veterinary office was originally from Sarsfields Road but was living in Shralee.

She was married with two children.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Portiuncula Hospital for post mortem examinations.

The two drivers of the cars were not seriously injured.

Station Road, which is a popular walking route to and from the town, remains closed this afternoon while gardai continue to examine the scene,

It’s expected to stay closed for the next few hours and diversions are in place.