Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman who died in a farm accident in the Headford area yesterday has been named locally as Patricia Newell.

The 54 year old from the Curracuggeen area died after she was fatally injured while tending to cattle in a field.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to UHG where a post mortem examination is to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating.