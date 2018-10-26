15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Woman who died in Bray house fire named as Tuam native

By GBFM News
October 26, 2018

Time posted: 4:39 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman who died in a house fire in Bray on Wednesday morning has been named as Tuam-native Ann Lohan.

The body of Ms. Lohan was found by fire fighters in an upstairs bedroom at her home on Esmonde Terrace on the Greenpark Road just before midday.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious but Gardai in Bray are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Lohan, who’s originally from the Galway Road, will be laid to rest in Tuam on Sunday afternoon.

Ann is survived by her parents Tommy Joe and Pauline Lohan, her brothers John and Malachy and a wide circle of family and friends.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Well established Galway city centre hair salon has immediate opportunities for stylists
Expansion plans for city museum scaled back due to funding shortfall
October 26, 2018
Expansion plans for city museum scaled back due to funding shortfall
October 26, 2018
Works underway on major watermain upgrades in Cois Fharraige
October 26, 2018
Minister reviews troops in Eyre Square ahead of Lebanon deployment

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 26, 2018
Over The Line County Senior and Intermediate Football Final Preview
October 26, 2018
Live Rugby Stream – Pro 14 – Ospreys v Connacht Rugby – Morganstone Brewery Field Bridgend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK