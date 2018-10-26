Woman who died in Bray house fire named as Tuam native

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman who died in a house fire in Bray on Wednesday morning has been named as Tuam-native Ann Lohan.

The body of Ms. Lohan was found by fire fighters in an upstairs bedroom at her home on Esmonde Terrace on the Greenpark Road just before midday.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious but Gardai in Bray are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Lohan, who’s originally from the Galway Road, will be laid to rest in Tuam on Sunday afternoon.

Ann is survived by her parents Tommy Joe and Pauline Lohan, her brothers John and Malachy and a wide circle of family and friends.