FYI - News for Galway

Woman taken to UHG following M6 motorway incident

By GBFM News
October 18, 2018

Time posted: 5:47 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has been taken to University Hospital Galway following an incident on the M6 motorway this afternoon.

The incident, which happened shortly after 4, is understand to have taken place eastbound between the Oranmore and Athenry junctions.

It’s understood there were no vehicles involved.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane for a time but the route has since fully re-opened.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not yet known but she’s understood to have suffered serious injuries.

