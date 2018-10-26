Woman settles case against Bon Secours Galway for 750 thousand euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who was given the all clear after a brain scan by a hospital in Galway but later collapsed with a brain haemorrhage, has settled her high court action for three quarters of a million euro.

Lorraine Duffy of An Creagan, Barna took the action against Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore, Bon Secours Ireland Limited and Bon Secours Health System Limited, Cork.

According to today’s Irish Times, Dr. Ian Davidson wrote an apology to the 42-year-old teacher which was read in court.

