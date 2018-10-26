15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Woman settles case against Bon Secours Galway for 750 thousand euro

By GBFM News
October 26, 2018

Time posted: 9:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who was given the all clear after a brain scan by a hospital in Galway but later collapsed with a brain haemorrhage, has settled her high court action for three quarters of a million euro.

Lorraine Duffy of An Creagan, Barna took the action against Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore, Bon Secours Ireland Limited and Bon Secours Health System Limited, Cork.

 

According to today’s Irish Times, Dr. Ian Davidson wrote an apology to the 42-year-old teacher which was read in court.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Friday 26th October, 2018
October 26, 2018
Polls open in Galway for Presidential election and blasphemy referendum
October 25, 2018
Major traffic disruption forecast as traffic light system is introduced at Dunmore accident blackspot
October 25, 2018
Oral hearing tomorrow over Mountbellew sewerage scheme CPO

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 25, 2018
Warriors prepare for big Cup battle while Glanmire and Killester go head-to-head
October 25, 2018
Horse Racing Ireland launch MyRacing25
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK