The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Woman questioned after Revenue seizure in city

By GBFM News
October 9, 2018

Time posted: 8:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Revenue officers have seized over 24 thousand cigarettes and 7 thousand 200 euro in cash as part of a major operation in Galway and Donegal.

The intelligence led operations were carried out in Galway city and Letterkenny last Friday.

Revenue officers in the city seized 10 thousand 800 cigarettes and 2.7 kilos of tobacco.

The seized tobacco products were branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Winston’, ‘Golden Virginia’ and ‘Old Holborn’.

A Lithuanian woman in her 20s was questioned at the scene.

Separately in Letterkenny, Revenue officers seized 13 thousand 400 cigarettes after searching a residential property.

More at 9

Galway Bay FM News Desk
October 9, 2018
