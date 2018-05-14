15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Woman orally raped by Galway native actor and singer Garrett Phillips hits out at the trial process

May 14, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who was orally raped by Galway native actor and West End singer Garrett Phillips has told the court, the trial process made her feel like it was her fault.

The married father-of-two, who played Dr. Cathal in TG4s Ros na Rún, claimed the sexual activity that took place between them was consensual.

Garrett Phillips will be sentenced in July for orally raping a young woman who had fallen asleep in his van.

The incident happened in a Galway location after the 46 year old offered the then 20-year-old a lift in the early hours of November 5th 2015.

Former Ros na Rún actor Garrett Phillips, who recently played the role of Frank Sinatra on the West End in Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas, was convicted last month but reporting restrictions were only lifted today.

