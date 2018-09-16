15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Woman killed in motorway crash near Ardrahan named locally

By GBFM News
September 16, 2018

Time posted: 1:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman who died after being knocked down on the M18 Motorway near Ardrahan on Friday night has been named locally as Anne Hickey.

Ms Hickey, who was aged in her 70’s, was living at Ballygaddy Road in Tuam but was originally from Ballindine in Co. Mayo.

She was struck by an SUV at Junction 17 southbound, near Cloghboley, shortly after 9pm on Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene – the driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Gort Garda Station on 091-636400 or any Garda station.

