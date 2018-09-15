Woman in her 70s dies after being knocked down on M18 near Ardrahan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pedestrian has died after being knocked down near Ardrahan.

The woman – aged in her 70s – was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on the M18 motorway last night.

The incident occurred on the M18 Southbound, near junction 17 at Cloughboley, Ardrahan, shortly after 9pm.

A female pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was struck by a 4×4.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the injured woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the 4×4 was uninjured.

A Garda forensic team has examined the crash site and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Gort Garda Station on 091-636400 or any Garda station.