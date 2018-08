Photo: @JimmyNorman

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Inverin this afternoon. (9/8)

The collision between a jeep and a car happened just after 1p.m on the R336 in the village.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road was partially closed for a time, but has since re-opened.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was taken to hospital as a precaution.