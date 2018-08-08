15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Witnesses sought to serious traffic incident at the Dyke Road

By GBFM News
August 8, 2018

Time posted: 4:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gardai are seeking witnesses to this morning’s serious traffic incident at the Dyke Road in the city

Two pedestrians, a man and woman in their fifties, were struck by a vehicle as they crossed the road near the Black Box Theatre, and sustained serious injuries

They were taken to University Hospital Galway where their condition this afternoon remains serious, although they have both regained consciousness

The road was closed between the Headford Road Junction and the Black Box for five hours to allow Garda investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene

During that time, there was no access to the road – including in or out of the car park

The vehicle was travelling in the direction of the Headford Road at the time of the incident. Any information can be given to the Gardai at Mill Street at 091 538000, that’s a Galway number 538000

