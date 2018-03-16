15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Witnesses sought to crash which claimed life of Williamstown teenager

March 16, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Tuam and Dunmore are seeking witnesses to a crash which claimed the life of a young man near Williamstown in the early hours of today.

Evan Tully from Briarfort, Williamstown died following the incident on the R360 Williamstown to Castlerea road .

The single car crash happened around 2a.m about half a mile from the village.

The 19-year old was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene and have now re-opened the road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who was travelling on the R360 at around 2 this morning, is asked to contact Tuam Gardaí at 093-70841 or any Garda station.

March 16, 2018
