Witnesses questioned after death of elderly woman on Portumna farm

May 1, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have spoken to a number of witnesses following the death of an elderly woman on a farm in Portumna.

75 year old Chrissie Treacy died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle at the farm at Boula on Friday afternoon.

The State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau conducted an investigation at the scene.

It’s understood Ms. Treacy, who was well known in the area, was living alone on the dairy farm and was being assisted by a relative at the time of the incident.

Gardaí say they’ve spoken to witnesses, and are persuing a number of lines of inquiry in relation to the death.

